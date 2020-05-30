May 29: Buhari, APC have Set Nigeria 60 Years Backward, says PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) knocked the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progress Congress (APC), saying they taken the country 60 years backward.

The PDP’s position was sequel to a review of the five-year administration of Buhari which it described as “wasteful and a season of the locusts.”

Kola Olgbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, who stated this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, lamented that the APC government had turned the nation into a wasteland, and that it has devastated the economy, shattering national dreams of the citizenry.

Among many issues, Ologbondiyan said in the past five years, the administration of Buhari has not recorded the expected development, apart from throwing the country into auction.

Specifically, it queried the borrowing spree of the federal government and said it is worrisome.

“Under five years, President Buhari has borrowed from every corner of the world. These include external borrowing of $10.72 billion (N4.1 trillion) in 2015, $11.41 billion (N4.4 trillion) in 2016, $18.91 billion (N7.3 trillion) in 2017, $25.27 billion (N9.8 trillion) in 2018, $27.68 billion (N10.7 trillion) in 2019 as well as 2020 loans of $3.4 billion (N1.3 trillion) from IMF, $4.4 million (N1.594 billion) internal borrowing, $22.7 billion (N8.8 trillion) external loan and the recently yet to be approved $5.513 billion (N2.1 trillion) waiting before the National Assembly,” it stated.

Stating further, Ologbondiyan, said “the party describes as saddening that May 29, under President Buhari, has become synonymous with the enthronement of incompetence, insensitive leadership, endemic corruption in high places and governance by propaganda and false performance claims.

“The PDP laments that the APC administration has reversed all the gains achieved by the PDP for which May 29 was always celebrated and left the country dejected and despondent.

“Under President Buhari, May 29 has become a day of grieving for Nigerians; a day for commemoration of failed promises, reversal of gains achieved by past leaders and retrogression in our body polity as a nation.

“This administration has failed woefully in its three major governance planks of provision of security, economic recovery and fight against corruption.

“In the last five years, the APC administration has done nothing but driving our nation along the precipices; reneged on all its campaign promises, ruined our productive sector, frustrated our farmers, manufacturers and small scale entrepreneurs, devalued our naira, wrecked employment opportunities for our youth, turned our once prosperous nation into the poverty capital of the world while accumulating huge foreign debts for this generation and the unborn,” Ologbondiyan stated.