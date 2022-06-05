Makinde’s deputy decamps to APC

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) according to sources close to him.

Governor Seyi Makinde and his deputy, Olaniyan, had not been in good terms in the recent past.

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, Makinde, had recently dropped his deputy, as his running mate.

The Governor instead, picked the chairman of the State Housing Corporation, Bayo Lawal, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

Olaniyan had complained that he had been sidelined by his boss, noting that he had not been involved in the selection of PDP candidates for the 2023 elections in the state.