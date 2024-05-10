Ondo APC primary: Group calls for action against Jimoh Ibrahim over continuous attack on Aiyedatiwa

A political group, Ondo Peoples Assembly (OPA) has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state to take immediate and decisive action against Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South, over alleged of continuously publicly attacking the party and disrespecting the office of the governor of the state.

Addressing a press conference on Friday at the Ondo NUJ Press Centre, Alagbaka Akure, Olufemi Lawson and Kikelomo Isijola, the Convener and Publicity Secretary of the group said; “we vehemently condemns the continued attempts to undermine the democratic process and instigate crisis following the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary. It is with deep dismay that we address the sustained attacks on the personality of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and some supporters of Chief Olusola Oke, who were among the losers of the primary.

“The people of Ondo State are deeply displeased by the relentless efforts to discredit Governor Aiyedatiwa and the process, which has been adjudged by the APC and observers of the process, as free, fir and credible. It is indisputable, that Governor Aiyedatiwa emerged as the winner of the primary through a transparent and democratic process. It is therefore unacceptable that individuals would seek to undermine the will of the people and disrupt the peace and stability of our state.

“We commend the other aspirants who participated in the contest for their sportsmanship and for conceding victory to Governor Aiyedatiwa. Their exemplary behavior is a testament to their commitment to the democratic ideals that we hold dear.

“We hereby call upon the leadership of the APC to take immediate and decisive action against Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for continuously publicly attacking the party, disrespecting the office of the governor of Ondo State, and undermining a democratic process conducted by the party. His actions are not only detrimental to the party but also to the entire state.

“It is evident that Senator Ibrahim is working with some desperate politicians in the opposition political party to distract the APC’s preparations for the Ondo State November 2024 governorship election, mirroring a role he previously played in 2016 while he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We reaffirm that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa remains the incontrovertible choice and candidate of the people for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State. We urge all well-meaning citizens to rally behind him as we strive to move our dear state forward.”