Labour Party to deploy doctors, nurses as polling units agents

Labour Party (LP) said doctors, nurses and other medical professionals will serve as its agents in Polling Units (PUs) across the country during the 2023 general election to prevent manipulation of results against the party.

The party said with the Electoral Act, 2022 providing for the electronic transmission of election results, elections can only be rigged at the PUs, hence the plan to nip impending danger in the bud.

Julius Abure, LP national chairman who stated this at the unveiling of the Docs&Medics4PeterObi movement in Abuja on Monday, said, Nigerians are ready to take back their country and the party will ensure that they block every loophole for rigging.

Abure demanded for a list of all the medical personnel across the country so that they can serve as the party’s agents at the polling units.

He said: “The support we are getting is unprecedented. Let me commend the medical doctors, nurses and other health personnel for supporting Peter Obi.

“The level of work and the amount of passion you have put into this project is unprecedented. Medical Doctors, Nurses and other health personnel will act as our agents in their polling units, ” Abure said.

“We are ahead of the people who are planning to rig the election at the polling units level. The current electoral act has made our votes secured and stop rigging at the polling unit through the electronic transmission of election results.

“Send the list of Doctors and nurses at the polling units since they can’t be compromised at the polling. They will serve as our agents. If the medical people are there, our votes will count.

“Come 2023, I am convinced that we will win the election.

“The political narrative of Nigeria will change. That is why I am no longer sleeping. The Labour Party and Peter Obi will bring good governance. When the time comes for campaigns, when we roll out our plans, other parties will park their things and go. Ensure we deliver Peter Obi in 2023,” Abure said.

Uche Uzoukwu, a medical doctor and leader of the group said the association is present in all the polling units, adding that they are out to influence 100,000 Nigeria health practitioners to mobilise more than 30 million citizens to take back their country and vote for the party’s presidential candidate in 2023.

He said: “We will stay and take back our country. The nurses, Pharmacist Laboratory including the security personnel working in the hospital have formed state groups, local government groups and are now moving to the ward level.

“We have inaugurated our ward leaders, now moving down to the polling units. We want to grow up to 500,000 medical workers and encourage them to get in touch with 50 people which will give us 25 million votes for Peter Obi

“We are now into town hall meetings and medical outreaches. We call the people for medical outreaches and after treating them, we tell the people the labour party logo and encourage them to collect their PVCs and vote.”