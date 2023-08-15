Kogi election: Abu Michael says SDP lacks image-building approach

Abu Michael, a spokesperson for a former deputy governor of Kogi State under the People’s Democratic Party, has criticised the Social Democratic Party in Kogi State, particularly its media handlers, for what he called their persistent unfounded allegations and spurious lies that they have been churning out, mostly on social media, in opposition to positive campaigns that responsible Kogites are looking forward to.

Abu, who served as chief press secretary to former governor Idris Wada’s deputy, Yomi Awoniyi, said the “media mismanagers” of the SDP’s Muritala Yakubu governorship candidate had continued to show poor communication skills by adhering to an antiquated tactic of fabricating lies in order to win over the public.

In a statement made public on Monday, he said that, despite the fact that Kogi State residents were looking forward to issue-based campaigns of what the opposition would like to do better, what the state had seen in recent months was more concerning.

The have seen “a reckless SDP campaign hinged on ethnic agenda with absolutely no blueprint for development,” he said.

He pointed out that, rather than aiding their cause, this had unintentionally painted their principal as “not having any other vocabulary in his dictionary other than violence” and may have also prematurely eliminated him from the running for office.

“What people are insinuating is that the SDP might be trying to create an air of importance around their Principal, probably because they are aware that he may be the weakest contender in the governorship race in terms of track record and capacity,” he said.

The media expert stated that it was past time for well-intentioned Kogites to call the SDP to account, saying, “It is very unfortunate that besides fanning ethnic discords in a heterogeneous State like Kogi and making wild allegations that responsible media houses will not touch with a long pole, they have no image making communication strategy for the candidate of their party.”