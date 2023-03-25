Kogi APC denies suspending deputy national spokesperson, Ajaka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive Committee of Ward 1, Ajaka in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi state has denied suspending Yakubu Murtala-Ajaka, the deputy national publicity secretary of the party.

Ajaka was purportedly suspended by his ward Exco on Thursday for alleged anti-party activities.

But Omale Danladi, the Ajaka ward chairman and Suleiman Abubakar, the ward secretary in a letter addressed to the national deputy spokesperson dismissed the purported suspension.

They regretted the inconveniences and pandemonium caused Ajaka as a result of the purported suspension and assured him of the unalloyed support of ward Exco.

The letter is copied to the APC national chairman, North-central chairman and the Kogi state APC chairman.

It reads: “We, the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ward 1, Ajaka in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi state wish to and hereby deny the purported letter of your suspension alongside all the allegations contained therein in entirety, as they are completely frivolous, false and a calculated attempt by political enemies to tarnish the image of the generality of Ward 1 Party Excos and to distract and frustrate your selfless political ambition.

“The falsehood and mischief of the mischief makers becomes more glaring from the inclusion of the name and signature of our deceased Exco member by the name Danjuma Sani Ejika (Welfare Secretary) who died on 13th April, 2022 on a purported document containing the names and signatures of Ajaka Ward 1 Exco members present at the purported meeting whereat the decision to suspend you was reached.

“What is more, the place, date and time when we, the Ajaka Ward 1 leadership of our great party reached the purported decision to suspend you is not stated on the letter.

“While we regret all the inconveniences and pandemonium occasioned by this mischievous act of the political enemies, may we use this medium to reiterate our unalloyed support for you before, during and after the elections and to further assure you that, with your unmatched records and by the grace of God, your victory in the forthcoming elections is assured.”