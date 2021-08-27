Kebbi High Court restores Secondus as PDP national chairman

A High Court in Kebbi State on Thursday ordered Uche Secondus to return to his position as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Nusirat Umar gave the order in a suit brought before her in Birinin Kebbi, the state capital in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021.

Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affavidit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Secondus pending the determination of the case.

Part of the judgement read thus: “An order of this Honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.”

Three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/applicant in the case while Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/respondents.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party had on Thursday affirmed deputy national chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, as the acting national chairman of the party.

This was disclosed by the party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan after the National Working Committee closed-door meeting in Abuja.

Akinwonmi replaces the national chairman, Uche Secondus, who was on Monday ordered by a Rivers State High Court not to parade himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

The order was given by Justice Gbasam of the State High Court sitting in the Degema Local Government Area of the State.

The judge also approved the suspension of Secondus as a member of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The order followed a complaint brought before the court by some aggrieved members of the party.

Suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha against Uche Secondus (1st defendant) and the PDP (2nd defendant).