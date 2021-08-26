Anambra poll: PDP names 145-people strong team to ensure Ozigbo’s victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demonstrated its resolve to win the November 6 election governorship in Anambra state by announcing a power-packed National Campaign Council to support the candidacy of its flag-bearer, Valentine Ozigbo.

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the national publicity secretary of the party, the party announced that its National Working Committee (NWC) had approved the appointment of the 145-people strong team for the assignment.

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has been named as the chairman of the Campaign Council while the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa will serve as the deputy chairman. A former aviation minister, Osita Chidoka is to serve as the secretary to the Council.

The PDP named 10 other governors to the Council. They are Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum who is the governor of Sokoto State; Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).

“The November 6, Anambra Guber Elections is expected to be keenly contested, and the PDP, by this move, is laying the grounds for the party to win the election and bring home the trophy,” Ologbonidiyan said.

“We promised a robust campaign based on the issues affecting the people of Anambra. This is just one more step by our party demonstrating to Nigerians, especially, Ndi Anambra that we are focused, ready, and committed to doing with it takes to rescue them from the atrocious government offered by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Other heavyweights named to the Council are the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe; immediate past Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi; PDP BoT member, Sen. Ben Ndi Obi; former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu.

Also in the team are a former Health Minister, Prof. ABC Nwosu; PDP BoT member and a former Women Affairs Minister, Sen. Josephine Anenih; the Vice Chairman of the PDP (South East), Chief Ali Odefa; a PDP National Executive Committee member, Chief Barrister Okey Muo-Aroh; a former Aviation Minister and former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Kema Chikwe; Minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu; and Hon Boma Goodhead; among others.

Reacting to this development, Valentine Ozigbo, said that this strategic move by the NWC of the Party was one more reason he is assured of a victorious outing in the November election. He expressed confidence in the leadership of Governors Ikpeazu and Okowa and their capacity to deliver on the party’s expectations.

The respected business leader commended the national leadership of the PDP for putting together such an impressive team to support his campaign and promised to put in his best to make the party and Ndi Anambra proud.

“I am thrilled at the announcement of the Anambra State National Campaign Council by my party, the PDP,” Ozigbo told journalists from his Udoka Estate campaign office soon after the list was made public on Wednesday.

“I am confident in the leadership, capacities, and competencies of His Excellencies, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to inspire and empower the team to win the November election.

“I consider it an honour and privilege to have such dignified men and women of our great party come together to help actualise our Ka Anambra Chawapu vision for the people of Anambra.

“I thank and commend our party’s national leadership for their vision and foresight. I also commend and thank all the PDP governors for all they have done and will do to make sure that the dreams and yearnings of the people of Anambra for a credible governor and change in fortunes comes to pass. May God bless them all,” Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, said.

The PDP also named notable Anambra politicians like senators Uche Ekwunife, who serves as the chairperson of the State Campaign Council, and Stella Oduah to the Council. Members of the House of Representatives from Anambra state, Chukwuka Onyeama, Chris Azubogu, Lynda Ikpeazu, Vincent Ofumelu, Chinedu Onwuaso and Obinna Chidoka were named to the Council.