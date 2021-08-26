EdoBEST: Obaseki seeks stakeholders’ support

Governor Godwin Obaseki has called for the support of stakeholders in driving the success of the basic education reform programme tagged Edo Basic Education Sector reform (EdoBEST).

Speaking during a recent meeting with the education stakeholders from the 18 local government areas of the state, Obaseki noted that the inheritance that we can give to our children is not limited to houses and landed properties as the best inheritance is education.

While pointing to the achievements of the administration in school infrastructure development, the governor called on all parents to play a greater role in the maintenance of facilities that have been delivered to their communities by the government.

The governor also informed parents of the need for shifting the closing time of public primary schools across the state from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm in a bid to increase teacher-pupil contact time and further improve on the gains of EdoBEST. He also enjoined parents to feed their children properly before school to ensure that they concentrate, are healthy and able to participate effectively in school activities.

Read also: COVID-19: Edo gets 76,712 doses of Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines

In April 2018, the Edo State government, through the Joan Osa Oviawe-led Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), launched the state-wide basic EdoBEST reform.

The programme has deployed state-of-the-art technology to revolutionaries the learning process, through teacher training, motivation of teachers and the introduction of a more goal-oriented pedagogy.

Parents and children who attended the event were optimistic about the potential impact the additional hours to be spent in school would have on pupils in the state.

The implementation of EdoBEST reforms has led to significant improvement in the numeracy and reading capabilities of pupils in Edo State.