Jandor: I will put interest of Lagosians first in decision making

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has assured residents of Badagry that his administration would put the interest of Lagosians first in decision-making if elected in the 2023 election.

Jandor stated this during a meeting with the league of Imams in the Badagry Division on Sunday, as part of his campaign.

The league of Imams in the division covers Badagry, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, and Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government areas.

Jandor is the main challenger to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate appreciated the imams for their spiritual support of his gubernatorial ambition since its inception. He said his administration would work for the interest of Lagosians because his decision will not need second approval from any godfather.

“It is God that made you imams of this division, if the ruling party that has neglected you over the years brings their money, collect it but vote your conscience.

“Badagry can be sure that I will work for their interest. I will work for the people of Lagos and put their interest first in decision-making”, he said.

Also speaking during a visit to a coalition of artisans and physically challenged people in the Agamadeh part of Badagry, Jandor promised to set up a ministry for the physically challenged people in the state and it would be headed by one of them.

Jandor, who hails from the Ojo/Badagry division, promised to work for its development, to erase years of neglect by successive administrations in Lagos.

He urged the artisans and people living with disabilities to vote for PDP candidates at all levels in the state, stressing that the ruling party and their candidates have failed Lagosians.

Barnabas Abiodun Raji, the leader of the People Living with Disabilities, and Kola Alatise, the chairman of Coalition of Artisans in Badagry, pledged the support of their members for the gubernatorial bid of Jandor and his running mate, Olufunke Akindele.