INEC suspends Hudu Yunusa, Adamawa REC until further notice

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Adamawa State from the Commissioner’s office until further notice.

Hudu’s suspension follows his announcement of what was eventually tagged ‘a fake result’ Sunday while the collation of results were still going on in the Adamawa State governorship election rerun.

The commission had suspended the collation and ordered the REC and other officials involved in what it described as “Usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer” to immediately report to its headquarters in Abuja.

Rose Oriaran-Anthony, Secretary to the Commission in letter on Monday asked the REC to steer clear from office and directed the Administrative Secretary to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect.

The letter reads in parts: “I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the Commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect.”