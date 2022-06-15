Ikimi heads PDP vice president screening committee

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, named Tom Ikimi, head of the party’s 12-man Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee (VPSC)

A statement by Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary ( NPS), late Tuesday night, disclosed that the party, in Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the the Electoral Guidelines of the PDP, in the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee.

The Committee which is expected to meet of Thursday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, will screen/ verify the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections.

The members of the Committee, which is headed by Tom Ikimi, as Chairman, include Idris Wada, Osita Chidoka, Binta Bello , Mutiat Adedoja and Austin Opara.

Others include, Aisha Madawaki , Ayotunde George-Ologun , Chidiebelu Mofus, Fidelis Tapgun and Akilu Indabawa, who will serve as Secretary to the Committee, while Sunday Omobo , is expected to serve as the Administrative Secretary.

The screening exercise will hold at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Thursday, June 16, 2022. at 10am.

Recall that the committee earlier appointed to recommend a Vice Presidential candidate had met earlier on Tuesday and overwhelmingly endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike .

Wike who came second at the party’s primary defeated the Dekta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state by 16 votes to 3, to emerge victorious, at the Tuesday selection process.

The PDP Vice Presidential candidate screening committee is expected to seal Nyesom Wike’s nomination and make recommendations to the party and its Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, for the finale endorsement before forwarding his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), on or before Friday, 17th June deadline set by the election body.