I ‘ll withdraw from presidential race if GEJ enters – Mohammed

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed says he will withdraw from the 2023 presidential race if former President Goodluck Jonathan decides to contest.

Bala spoke when he hosted former ministers and board of trustees of the PDP in Abuja, saying he owed his rise to national limelight to the benevolence of the former president.

“If our boss, President Jonathan is running I will not run, not because I’m inferior but because of loyalty. I came to national limelight through him and I believe he has done so much.

“Even if he’s running in APGA or anywhere I will not run because I will not be joining issues with him.

This is coming against the backdrop of speculations that the former president has been under pressure to enter the 2023 presidential race

Bala, however, stated that “up till this moment, the former president “has not made up his mind, adding that “The time has come when I should step out, and that’s why I’m starting with you.

The presidential aspirant who served as minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under Jonathan, stated that his entrant into the presidential race was not about personal interest. adding that “it’s about rescuing Nigeria”

Bala said the “nation is no longer there as we left it. The nation is in pieces. There are names Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Itsekiri anything within the context of Nigeria, but Nigeria is no longer there under APC.

“They have destroyed everything. Our focus on making Nigeria first should be stated here because this is where you have people with the knowledge and understanding of the country.

“We must understand the country and how we got here? Why is the country so divided? Why is insecurity everywhere?

The aspirant expressed fears for the fate of the elite in the country, adding, however, that “we know we cannot continue the blame game. We cannot continue to talk about sections or zones.

“We must talk about leadership, closing ranks, coming together to rescue the country. There is poverty everywhere. There is insecurity everywhere. Even the human capital to manage the country is no longer there, nepotism has taken over everything,” he said.