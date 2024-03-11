Herbert Wigwe’s burial event may escalate political hostility in Rivers

…As Fubara hugs Wike’s number one enemy

…Struggle for power that doesn’t impact society a waste – Governor

Footages coming out of the burial ceremonies of the tragically killed CEO of the Access Holdings Limited, Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, may aggravate political crisis in Rivers State.

Indication to this was the photo of a big hug between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike’s biggest political enemy, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is making the rounds whereas photo of Wike in the crowd is also making the rounds.

Wike ensured that government officials during his tenure stayed away from his predecessor who was Transportation Minister as probe upon probe of Amaechi’s tenure grabbed headlines.

It was of public note that the new administration led by Fubara that was installed by Wike was never to interact with Wike’s detractors, and he was in fact, not allowed to meet anyone without ‘clearance’.

It is believed that it was Fubara’s visit to an Amaechi project, Songhai Farm, that caused the open rancour and impeachment attempt.

At the Wigwe burial, instead of photo clips of godfather and godson at the event making headlines, it is that of Fubara and the “highly hated” Amaechi, apparently confirming hints that the Amaechi camp is the new backbone of the administration in Rivers State, while the godfather that installed the administration seems to be sulking from a distance.

Meanwhile, Fubara threw strong lines during his speech at the burial when he said struggle for power if it can’t impact the society positively was a waste. This left many guessing the meaning.

Governor of Rivers State, Fubara, has challenged the political class to reflect on the essence of the struggle for power when it is not actually deployed in impacting society positively.

He pointed to the three corpses of persons who used their time, within the short period they lived to make enormous and impactful contributions to humanity.

He said: “Here lies our brother, his wife and son, everyone has come to celebrate them. It means even in the short period that they lived, they lived impactful lives. They made great contributions to humanity.”

The governor spoke of the Herbert, his wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizi, at the Lion of Judah Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Isiokpo Town in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Saturday.

“Here is a man, though not a politician, he made his money through our investments. He had the world in his palm financially. He even controlled the political class.

“This takes me to my question to the political class. What is all this struggle all about? You want to kill and bury, to what end?

“But today, with all the power financially, he couldn’t control life. Is it not enough for us to ask ourselves, why are we struggling?

“Why are we not making enough impact in the life of our people. Please, let the political class reflect on this,” he said.

Fubara further said that in immortalising the deceased, the state government would work with Herbert Wigwe Foundation to ensure that the Wigwe University is sustained in accordance with the dreams of Herbert Wigwe.

He also extended appreciation to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Aliko Dangote, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, for their various roles and contributions towards the success of Herbert Wigwe funeral.

In his address, Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who represented the Federal Government at the event, said Nigerians, the political class, and indeed African leaders will continue to mourn the passing of an iconic personality as Herbert Wigwe.

In his sermon, Vice Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Rivers State, Adesoji Oni, said that God by the death of Herbert Wigwe reminded everyone to be prepared for eternity because it will come when they least expected it.