All set, as dignitaries arrive Isiokpo for Herbert Wigwe’s burial today

All is now set for the burial of the late former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Doreen and son, Chizzy, in their hometown, Omueke in Isiokpo, Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday.

Dignitaries, guests and hundreds of mourners have started arriving the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo, the venue for the funeral service.

Among those who have arrived are Governor Siminalavi Fubara of Rivers State, Senator Douye Dir of Bayelsa State and a former Nigerian Ambassador to Scandinavian Countries, Godknows Igali, among others.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, led security men to the venue.

Also, members of the clergy, traditional rulers from the Omoeke, Wigwe’s hometown and monarchs from Isiokpo in general are already seated.

Meanwhile there is security beef up within Isiokpo and it’s surroundings.

His remains, which were accompanied by a huge motorcade on Friday, had left the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre LGA at about

1:33pm straight to his father’s compound in Omueke, Isiokpo.

Wigwe’s kinsmen had earlier insisted that their son must be buried in his hometown, Omueke, even as they vowed to deploy ancient tradition in finding out the cause of his death.

Family members and friends, had on Friday, attended the Christian wake organised in honour of the deceased in the community.

Wigwe, his wife, son, and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died on February 9, 2024, in a helicopter crash that occurred near a border town between California and Nevada, United States.