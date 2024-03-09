Herbert Wigwe to be laid to rest in hometown amidst outpouring of grief

Preparations are complete for the burial of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Holdings Plc, in his hometown of Omueke, Isiokpo, Rivers State. The ceremony will take place today, Saturday, March 9th.

Wigwe’s remains arrived on Friday afternoon at his father’s compound in Omueke, accompanied by a large motorcade that departed Port Harcourt International Airport shortly after 1:30 PM. As per his family’s wishes, Wigwe will be laid to rest in his ancestral home.

Community in mourning

The Isiokpo community is draped in grief following Wigwe’s tragic passing. Many residents donned black attire in his honor, while a group of over 200 married women gathered at the community entrance to offer prayers. Dressed in mourning clothes, the women sprinkled water on the ground and prayed for an end to untimely deaths and the loss of prominent community figures.

One woman, lamenting the loss, spoke of Wigwe’s generosity: “He looked after us, the widows and children here. Every Christmas, he provided foodstuff for every family. We are praying for an end to this spirit of untimely death and the loss of our leaders.”

Dignitaries expected, security measures in place

The event is expected to draw a large crowd, with approximately 30 private jets carrying dignitaries such as governors, ministers, business leaders, traditional rulers, and others arriving at Port Harcourt International Airport. To ensure a smooth and secure ceremony, the Rivers State Police Command has announced the deployment of a significant number of officers, including mobile police units, tactical teams, and undercover personnel.

A legacy remembered

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, described Wigwe’s passing as a tremendous loss, not just for the Isiokpo community but for the entire Ikwerre ethnic group. He emphasized Wigwe’s visionary leadership and expressed the intention to honor his memory in a lasting way.

A final farewell

A wake is scheduled to be held tonight at Wigwe University, a prestigious institution founded by Dr. Wigwe himself. The university is nearing completion and shares a perimeter fence with the late philanthropist’s residence.

The Isiokpo community prepares to bid farewell to a beloved son, leader, and benefactor as Dr. Herbert Wigwe is laid to rest on Saturday.