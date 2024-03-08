Herbert Wigwe: Remains of former Access Bank CEO returns to Nigeria

The remains of Herbert Wigwe, the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, arrived in Nigeria on Friday.

Wigwe’s wife and son also perished in the tragic helicopter accident that occurred last month near the California-Nevada border in the United States.

The Wigwes’ bodies were transported to Port Harcourt International Airport from the US. A funeral service will be held for all three tomorrow, Saturday, in Isiokpo, Wigwe’s hometown in Rivers State.

Wigwe’s passing, along with his wife and son, was a significant loss. He was a visionary leader who steered Access Bank to become a prominent global financial institution. Tributes continue to pour in from across the business community, with many remembering Wigwe’s positive contributions to the Nigerian economy. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), was also among those who died in the helicopter crash.