“The father of Herbert Wigwe is alive and well”

The rumour surrounding the state of health of Shyngle Wigwe, father of the late Herbert Wigwe, has been cleared.

Nigerian blogs and some other sources had carried the news that Herbert Wigwe’s father, Shyngle Wigwe slumped earlier in the day and was rushed to a nearby clinic.

It was confirmed from Rivers State government officials that Shyngle, who lost a son 27 years ago before losing a son, a grandson, and a daughter-in-law in one swoop in a chopper crash in the US last month, was not at the funeral service.

This action by the father follows most African traditions that fathers don’t participate in burial of their sons who ought to bury them.

It was gathered that the elder stayed back in his ‘obi’ or courtyard to follow proceedings on television with some of the elders of the community who kept him company.

A source in the Isiokpo traditional council confirmed that Herbert Wigwe’s father is alive and well.

An Isiokpo elder who was the approving authority of all publicity including jingles for the burial on behalf of the traditional council for the community said; ‘As I speak right here, Pa Wigwe is watching television with us”.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen Chizoba, and son Chizzy were laid to rest today in a private mausoleum on the grounds of Wigwe University, the institution Dr. Wigwe founded in Isiokpo, Rivers State.

A somber mood filled the air as mourners gathered at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo for a funeral service before proceeding to the private family tomb for the burial, which took place around 2:45 pm. Tears flowed freely as the caskets were lowered into the ground.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son tragically perished in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border in the United States on February 9, 2024. Also involved in the accident was the Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, offered his condolences and pledged the state government’s continued support for Wigwe University.

The funeral service was a gathering of prominent figures, with dignitaries including Kayode Fayemi, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Bukola Saraki, Aliko Dangote, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Alex Otti, Dapo Abiodun, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu in attendance.