Fears for Wigwe’s father as banker, wife, son laid to rest

There are fears for Shyngle Wigwe, the father of the late Herbert Wigwe after he was reported to have slumped earlier today.

It is unclear whether he survived it . There has been no confirmation of the report by the family.

Popularly remembered as the second Director General of the NTA, Shyngle Wigwe also served in the military along with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu in Kaduna at the time of the January 1966 coup.

Shyngle also fought the civil war of 1967 on the side of Biafra, quitting his career in the military as a captain at the end of the war in 1970.

Shyngle was born on October 8, 1934, to the family of Augustus Wigwe, a police officer, and Watuze Wigwe in Isiokpo, Rivers State.

He attended Okrika Grammar School between 1949 and 1953, after which he proceeded to Yaba Technical Institute (now Yaba College of Technology) from 1957 to 1959, where he learnt engineering.