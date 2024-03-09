Herbert Wigwe, wife, son, laid to rest in Isiokpo

Former Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen Chizoba, and son Chizzy were laid to rest today in a private mausoleum on the grounds of Wigwe University, the institution Dr. Wigwe founded in Isiokpo, Rivers State.

A somber mood filled the air as mourners gathered at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo for a funeral service before proceeding to the private family tomb for the burial, which took place around 2:45 pm. Tears flowed freely as the caskets were lowered into the ground.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son tragically perished in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border in the United States on February 9, 2024. Also involved in the accident was the Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, offered his condolences and pledged the state government’s continued support for Wigwe University.

The funeral service was a gathering of prominent figures, with dignitaries including Kayode Fayemi, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Bukola Saraki, Aliko Dangote, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Alex Otti, Dapo Abiodun, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu in attendance.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, James Ibori, GTCO Holdings CEO Segun Agbaje, and numerous other distinguished guests also paid their respects.

His remains arrived in Nigeria on Friday, March 8, 2024,

The Wigwes’ bodies were transported to Port Harcourt International Airport from the US.

His remains, which were accompanied by a huge motorcade on Friday, had left the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre LGA at about 1:33pm straight to his father’s compound in Omueke, Isiokpo.

Wigwe’s kinsmen had earlier insisted that their son must be buried in his hometown, Omueke, even as they vowed to deploy ancient tradition in finding out the cause of his death.

Family members and friends, had on Friday, attended the Christian wake organised in honour of the deceased in the community.

Wigwe’s passing, along with his wife and son, was a significant loss. He was a visionary leader who steered Access Bank to become a prominent global financial institution. Tributes continue to pour in from across the business community, with many remembering Wigwe’s positive contributions to the Nigerian economy. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), was also among those who died in the helicopter crash.