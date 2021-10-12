Gunmen attack APGA rally in Anambra

Some unidentified gunmen were on Tuesday said to have attacked Odoata Central School in Ihiala, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State, where the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was scheduled to hold its rally.

It was gathered that APGA was preparing to hold a political rally in the area when the gunmen visited, at the same time the governor’s convoy was arriving, while the gunmen engaged the security operatives in the governor’s convoy.

“The governor’s convoy was held for about one hour, while gunshots were ratcheting everywhere in the area,” a source said.

Toochukwu Ikenganyia, the Anambra State Police Command public relations officer confirmed that there was an attack in Ihiala.

He said: “The attack happened at Odoata Central School, beside St Martins Church, Ihiala. It happened at about 9:30am.

“We recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 30 rounds of ammunition and a Toyota Hilux vehicle from the attackers.

“The police and military are currently on ground now while mop up operations are ongoing. Normalcy has since returned to the area,” PPRO Ikenga said.

“The gunmen, unable to withstand the superior fire power of the soldiers and police officers, quickly ran into the large premises of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital which is directly opposite the campaign ground,” he said.