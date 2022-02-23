Group honours Tokunbo Abiru with ‘Excellence Award’, hails senator’s achievements

The Media Independent Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) has honoured the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, with Excellence in Public Service Award.

The executive members of MIPAN, led by their President, Femi Adelusi presented the award to the Senator during a courtesy visit at his residence in Lagos.

Adelusi, in his brief remarks recalled how the Association had been tracking the unique leadership style and novel, sustainable programmes that focus on human capital development, business support and tech innovations which Senator Abiru has been championing since he was elected as the Senator representing Lagos East.

According to him, the Lagos East Senator was considered for the award because he (Abiru) has shown over and again that he means well for the people of the district.

Senator Abiru in his response, thanked the MIPAN and its executive for the honour accorded him and he assured them that he would continue to provide greater good to the larger number in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Among other numerous achievements, Abiru spoke on the Capacity Development Training organized for 1000 MSMEs in the district in partnership with The Fate Foundation and Chartered Standard Foundation which upskilled MSMEs operators and upscale their capacities. According to him, the 300 Million Naira Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan at a concessional 6 percent interest will kick off second quarter, 2022.

The Senator also hinted his guests on the ambitious Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL), set up by his Foundation, (Tokunbo Abiru Constituency Team) TACT Foundation, in partnership with the Co-creation Hub (CchHUB) which is starting this week with five pilot programmes. Abiru said Tech and digital skills being the currency of the fourth industrial revolution, “it is imperative to start positioning our youth for the boundless economic opportunities and jobs in the tech ecosystem.”

A member, Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Somolu Constituency 2, Honourable Lateef Rotimi Abiru, joined the Senator in receiving the MIPAN team.

Members of MIPAN Executive who paid a courtesy visit on the Senator include; MIPAN President, Femi Adelusi; General Secretary, Eki Adufeh; Assistant General Secretary, Yetunde Adegbite, and the Publicity Secretary, Henry Ononiwu.