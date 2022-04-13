Group backs Osinbajo’s candidacy, says declaration not affront to Tinubu

A support group, The Osinbajo Think Tank has applauded the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Mohammadu Buhari, describing him as the preferred Presidential candidate under the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Spokesman for the group, Olugbenga Olaoye noted that Osinbajo’s cognitive experience in the corridors of power for seven years, coupled with his unbeatable CV are part of the needed criteria to deliver better democratic projects for Nigeria and Nigerians.

On Osinbajo’s interest to contest being seen as betrayal to his political head, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also nursing a presidential ambition, Olaoye said Osinbajo’s interest in the Presidency is not in any way an affront.

Olaoye said, “the Osinbajo Think Tank group believes that the declaration of the vice president to have a shot at 2023 presidency, does not translate to betrayal or affront, rather it has opened the political space where true Patriots, like him would likely align with and vote for him in the 2023 Presidential Election regardless of any party affiliations”.

He however maintained that before Osinbajo’s declaration, Nigerians had seen the signs that he is likely to be the one to continue from where President Mohammadu Buhari stops.

“Osinbajo’s declaration is a bid to continue where the present administration has stopped. He is intellectually sound, and I am certain, he will right every wrong when he gets there. He has thorough understanding of national issues vis-a-vis complexity, endowed abilities and the right temperaments to equitable, just and peaceful solution”, Olaoye said.

He noted that Osinbajo is the man whom the cap fits at this time in the history of the Nation, adding that he has a mandate to take Nigeria to the promised land, in an atmosphere of peace, happiness, safety and plenty.

Olaoye said “this puts PYO ahead of all aspirants from and geopolitical zones of Nigeria including Southwest”.

Speaking further, Olaoye said with Yemi Osinbajo’s interest in the 2023 Presidency, Southwest has a brighter chance to produce the next president.

Olaoye said, “Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as at today, survey shows the most preferred candidate among all those who have declared interest in the Presidency”.

“His, is the only declaration that has brought out an ecstatic excitement amongst the people”, he added.

He added, with the declaration of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who he noted is eminently qualified, “it is glaring that the nation is getting ready for a breakthrough.”

“PYO is a formidable member of the All Progressives Congress. Nigeria at this time needs someone who is intellectually capable, articulate and able to inspire Nigerians.

He has proven to be an embodiment of loyalty and through his various roles in different national and international engagements, Osinbajo, no doubt is a round peg in a round hole”, Olaoye said.

Olugbenga Olaoye, an Oil and Gas magnate who also maintained that Osinbajo has enjoyed support from over four hundred groups across the nation, even before his declaration, insisted that Osinbajo’s declaration is in view of moving the nation forward.

“From an independent analysis, I can categorically say that Osinbajo has been the preferred candidate within the rank and file of the ruling APC.

He therefore appealed to party leaders, not to win the battle and lose the war, by ensuring the party fields a generally acceptable candidate like Yemi Osinbajo in the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, Osinbajo’s distinctive competence, nationwide popularity, intellectual capability which nobody can doubt stands him out and makes it difficult for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other aspirants to beat.