Fubara says Rivers’ development remains his greatest focus

The war between the sitting governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara and his godfather, Nyesom Wike, ended before it got on.

Now, in apparent keeping with the stern directive of the ‘Elders’ of the state (actually PDP chieftains of the Wike faction), the backpedalling governor has made fresh remarks saying the development of the state was his priority.

He thus, urged Rivers people to put behind them the discomfort created by the political tension experienced days ago and join efforts with his administration in its determination to ensure continuous peace and development in the State.

Fubara spoke at the opening of the 2023/2024 legal year and re-dedication church service which was held at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Hospital Road in Port Harcourt on Thursday. There, he sat very closely with Wike and both talked deeply unending.

The governor pointed to the fact that Wike, whom he said he always called his Oga (boss), is still his Oga, regardless of whatever has happened in the last few days. “l never recruited anybody to malign any person.”

Many say that whereas Fubara has continued to backpedal, Wike has continued to charge forward with scathing statements that indicated brewing heart.

In his sermon, captioned “Fear Not”, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, said the spirit of fear needed to be overcome by firm trust in God. He urged the judicial officers to uphold the truth fearlessly in the discharge of their duties.

In a related development, Gov Fubara assured of providing tangible support that would help in creating a sustainable environment to foster effective judicial independence and the efficiency of justice delivery in the State.

The governor who also spoke at a Special Court session held at the Ceremonial Court Hall, Court C, High Court Complex, Port Harcourt, marking the opening of the 2023/2024 legal year, noted that though the judiciary and justice delivery system in the State is still a work in progress, even though so much has been achieved in the last eight years when compared with most States of the federation in terms of institutional infrastructure, strength, capacity and competence.

“The new courthouse complexes, for both State and Federal Courts, the automated filing system, and the improved working conditions, including the provision of vehicles, and accommodation for judicial officers, constitute significant measures from the government towards achieving judicial effectiveness and efficiency in our State.

While launching the book titled, History of Rivers State Judiciary, A Compendium of Personalities on the Bench, Gov Fubara supported the effort with the sum of N50m as he assured that his administration would not relent in improving the welfare of judicial officers.

He commended the Chief Judge of Rivers State for his leadership and resourcefulness.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Judge, Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, applauded the governor for his quality leadership and efforts and used the special court session to present the judicial scorecard of the previous year.