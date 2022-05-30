Former SSG emerges APGA governorship candidate in Ebonyi

Professor Ben Odoh, former secretary to Ebonyi State Government, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance for the 2023 election.

Olalere said that the total delegates voted for Odoh who was the only aspirant for the Party’s ticket.

He commended the party members to remain resolute and work hard to win the state in 2023.

Speaking after the election, Odoh a professor of geophysics appealed to the people of the state to support APGA to promote a regional political economy for the southeast zone.

“Exactly one year today, I will be sworn in as the next Governor of Ebonyi State. I’m deeply honored to have been found fit to fly the flag of APGA in Ebonyi state. I hereby accept this offer and count myself to ensure that our party wins Ebonyi State”.

“Let me say it very clear to Ebonyi people, APGA is our party. It belongs to our region. The only way we can begin to make real progress is to support the regional political economy. PDP is already in crisis. They are possibly going to have two candidates in Ebonyi. APC has two candidates too”.

The senatorial candidate for Ebonyi central, Senator Emmanuel Onwe on his part urged the youths to support APGA and professor Odoh to change the situation in the state.

Onwe said APGA will bring hope to the country.