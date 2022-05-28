Photos: EFCC officials storm PDP Convention

Officials of this Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed the premises of the PDP national convention.

The men numbering nine wore their EFCC vest and took position in strategic corner of the National stadium Velodrome, venue of the PDP Presidential election convention.

It was not clear whether they were invited or whether they came to lay ambush at the premises.

The anti-graft officials had arrived at about 5pm, few minutes after the arrival of Rivers state Governor and front line presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike.

More later

