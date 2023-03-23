Fayose blames politicians, stakeholders for Nigeria’s problems

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has blamed politicians and other stakeholders for a majority of the problems facing the country currently.

He said this on Thursday while speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

Fayose disclosed that there was a lot wrong with Nigeria, adding that nothing had changed in the country since 1979.

“There is a lot wrong with Nigeria. Since 1979, nothing has changed. I blamed the majority of the problems on the stakeholders and politicians.

Read also: Overview of the operational guidelines for open banking in Nigeria

“When you asked (Muhammadu) Buhari in 2015, If you lose the election, would you concede defeat?’ he said ‘I would win’. He never conceived he would lose.

“I told you the senators, House of Reps members are returning to the National Assembly. The system is sick. Nobody is protecting it.

“Rather than blame the Independent National Electoral Commission, we need to draw a red line like the army. Nothing was wrong in the elections,” he said.