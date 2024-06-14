Edo guber: Ex-APC vice chair, Inegbeniki drums support tor Asue

…insists on credibility, competence, and character as criteria for selection of the next Edo governor

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, a former vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Francis Inegbeniki has urged the Edo people of Esan extraction to support Asue Ighodalo’s gubernatorial bid to ensure the emergence of a credible and competent candidate with the knowledge and expertise to drive the state development.

Inegbeneki said the people of Edo Central Senatorial District are proud people who are known for bringing their best foot forward, producing two professors in the past as governors, including Ambrose Alli and Oserheimen Osunbor respectively, and can’t afford to produce a mediocre in 2024, 24 years after begging and negotiating for a shot at the governorship seat.

The former APC vice chairman, who recently resigned from his membership of the APC, spoke when he was hosted at Epicures Place, in Benin City, by its Chief Executive Officer and National Coordinator, Esan Agenda, Ebenezer Legbedion.

He noted that credibility, character, and competence must be the basis for the election of the next Edo State Governor, bring, noting with his pedigree, network and professional standing, the PDP candidate, Ighodalo embodies these qualities and is miles ahead of other candidates on the ballot, especially those of Esan extraction.

According to him, “We have been in the wilderness, begging and negotiating with the people of Edo North and Edo South Senatorial Districts to give us a chance at the governorship seat. After 24 years, God has now allowed us to produce a governor of Esan extraction.

“Esan people, let me advise you, we must not fall short of what we have been doing, we must produce a governor with the three Cs: a man with good character, a man with capacity, and a man that is competent.”

He added, “Esan people, if you want to be respected in Edo State, produce your best; don’t bring a mediocre, don’t bring somebody that can’t do the job. We are a proud people, we must not disgrace ourselves. We must produce our best.

“We have produced two professors as governors, and after 24 years, we have the opportunity to produce another governor of Esan extraction, we must bring our best foot forward as we always do.”