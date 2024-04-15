Edo State governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, advocates for strong relationships as key to prosperity

As the Edo state 2024 gubernatorial elections draw near, the candidate of the PDP, Asue Ighodalo, through his X Page, emphasized the significance of fostering robust relationships within the community for collective growth and prosperity.

Speaking on the 15th of April, the candidate underscored the importance of collaboration and unity in navigating the challenges ahead and steering the state towards a brighter future.

“As we gear up for the Edo state 2024 gubernatorial elections, it is crucial to recognize that success isn’t just about reaching a destination; it’s about the journey we take together as a community. While we often strive for individual achievements, the true essence of success lies in collective growth and prosperity”, Asue said.

While highlighting the analogy of a marathon runner supported by coaches, teammates, and spectators, the candidate emphasized the critical role of relationships in achieving success in governance, while proposing practical steps to nurture these relationships, including engaging with diverse communities, supporting local businesses, investing in education and healthcare, and promoting unity and inclusivity.

“In the journey towards building a better Edo State, strong relationships are the cornerstone of our success.

They provide us with the support, encouragement, and diverse perspectives needed to navigate the challenges ahead and steer our state towards a brighter future.

Just as a lone runner in a marathon benefits from the support of coaches, teammates, and a cheering crowd, so does our collective journey thrive on the strength of our connections.

Whether it’s our friends, family, mentors, or colleagues, each person in our network plays a vital role in shaping the trajectory of our state,” he added.

He revealed that the state’s success is intertwined with the strength of its relationships while calling for a culture of collaboration, empathy, and mutual respect to create a prosperous and thriving Edo state.

He further urged state citizens to prioritize nurturing these relationships through engaging with the community, supporting local businesses, investing in education and healthcare, and promoting unity and inclusivity.

The message resonates with the electorate as they make preparations to choose their leaders in the upcoming elections, with hopes of a brighter tomorrow for Edo state.