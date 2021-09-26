Asue Ighodalo to speak at formal investiture of 17th IoD President

Asue Ighodalo, the founding partner of Banwo & Ighodalo, one of the foremost commercial law firms in Nigeria is to deliver a lecture tagged, “Nigeria in Challenging Times: Rethinking the Role of Governance in Leadership”, at the investiture ceremony of Ije Jidenma, the 17th President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria scheduled to hold in Lagos on Sunday 3 October.

According to a statement signed by Dele Alimi, Director General/CEO of IoD Nigeria, Ighodalo who is currently the chairman, board of directors, the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Sterling Bank Plc and Levene Energy Group will be the guest speaker at the 17th investiture ceremony of the institute.

Ighodalo obtained his first degree in economics from the University of Ibadan, and a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK; he was admitted into the Nigerian Bar in July 1985.

According to the statement, Ighodalo has been consistently ranked as a “Tier 1” or “Leading lawyer” in all of his areas of practice by leading legal directories; and has authored many articles in leading law publications, delivered several presentations on diverse subjects of law and serves as a mentor to young lawyers globally.

The Institute’s investiture ceremony which will be a Hybrid event is held once every two years to officially inaugurate the new President of the Institute. Apart from the swearing-in of the President, the Institute also uses the opportunity to discuss issues of topical national importance in the area of governance, ethics and leadership.

The new IoD Nigeria President, Ije Jidenma, is an accomplished management consultant and professional. She holds a PhD in Psychology with specialisation in Psychometrics from the University of Lagos.

She is the founder and chief executive of Leading-Edge Consulting and has consulted for SMEs, indigenous companies, the Public Sector, Multilateral organisations and International Non-Governmental organisations.