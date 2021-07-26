LBS Public Sector Seminar: Nigeria in Challenging Times…

These are challenging times for Nigeria. In states, local governments, and communities, across the country, there are pervasive senses of insecurity, unemployment, inflation, poverty, hunger, inequality, the proliferation of ethnic militia and separatist agitations.

Nigeria’s economy exited recession in Q4’2020 with 0.11 percent growth, but remains fragile, with adverse impact on businesses, some of which have closed down, struggling or relocated outside Nigeria.

Foreign direct investments (FDI) have continued to decline with limited capital inflow into the country.

The Lagos Business School (LBS) and partners hold the optimistic view that significant opportunities exist within these daunting challenges for Nigeria to reinvent itself through strategic thinking and is therefore convening a two-day dialogue to examine Nigeria’s changing political economy and the policy options relevant for building a sustainable national development agenda based on shared values.

Laoye Jayeola, CEO, the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (12:10 pm)

Those of us who are in leadership now have to face the truth and be true and sincere on the challenges Nigeria is facing.

Sarah Omotunde Alade, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy (11:55 am)

One important thing that we must be able to do is policy continuity. Even when you start on the right path when you have a change in administration and it is a stop goal.

Sarah Omotunde Alade, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy (11:50 am)

We have a medium-term development agenda which we are working on that will run from 2021-2025. And in that five-year plan, a lot of these issues like poverty, insecurity, unemployment etc are taken into consideration.

Babagana Umaru Zulum, governor of Borno state (11:25)

We have to completely address the issue of framework, we don’t have a framework that is working now

Frank Nweke II, Senior Visiting Fellow, LBS (11:00)

At this point in time, whether it is among the political class, bureaucracies, parties, operators in the civic space or educational institutions, we must come together as a common front government.

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state (10:42)

We have recorded a significant transformation in our tax system over the last decade. Total internally generated revenue for the 35 states have grown threefold from N401 billion in 2010 to N1.2 trillion last year except in 2015 when the country faced a recession, growth in IGR averaged around 12 percent annually.