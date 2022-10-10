EnterpriseNGR to unveil state of enterprise report

To mark its first anniversary, EnterpriseNGR is set to launch the maiden edition of its annual publication titled “The State of Enterprise (SOE) Report, 2022.”

The SOE Report is a first-of-its-kind annual industry publication that analyses the financial and professional services (FPS) sector, spotlighting the key sub-sectors. It highlights the significant achievements of the FPS sector and its contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

The report presents accurate and up-to-date insights into the sector’s impact as a growth catalyst for the economy while identifying the challenges facing the sector, EnterpriseNGR stated in a statement on Sunday.

The launch slated for October 12, 2022, will kick off with a welcome address by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman of the board of EnterpriseNGR.

A keynote address will be delivered by Stefan Dercon, a professor of economic policy at the University of Oxford, who is the director of the Centre for the Study of African Economies, Oxford.

According to EnterpriseNGR, the event will feature an interactive panel discussion on the findings of the SOE Report 2022, to be held by prominent experts from different sub-sectors of the FPS sector such as banking, capital markets, insurance, assets management, and professional services.

EnterpriseNGR sits at the nexus of finance and development, and continues to make efforts toward the growth of the FPS sector and advancing the Nigerian economy at large.