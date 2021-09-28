Ask The Experts: Anything and Everything on Running Your Business and Digital Transformation

The 9th edition of the NetPlusDotCom and BusinessDay Digital Transformation Webinar holds on Wednesday, the 29th of September, 2021 at 10 am (W.A.T). Organizers are giving the audience an opportunity to ask the experts anything and everything about running a business and the adoption of digital and innovative solutions to their business processes.

The free Digital Transformation Webinar for SMEs which has held every month since inception in January 2021 is focused on teaching and educating local businesses on how to transform their businesses beyond basic service provision; the understanding is that the Coronavirus pandemic changed the way people run businesses and so entrepreneurs need to be equipped with the knowledge and tools required to help them scale in today’s reality.

Although live questioning will be permitted; the organizers urge interested businesses to send in their questions beforehand to ensure that the experts have ample time to prepare well informed responses.

How to Send Your Questions?

In this format- Name, Business name, location and question. You can send your questions by:

1. Sending a mail to toyosi.yusuff@netpos.com.ng

2. DM your questions on Instagram: @netplusdotcom

3. Or fill this google sheet with your questions https://forms.gle/NtZMFz5vBnZmg4Ei8

Your questions can be on anything related to business, digital transformation, technology adoption, payments etc.

Bringing back some of the series favorites; the experts chosen for the September edition include: Temitope Williams, Founder, CEO Martwayne; Chukwuka Amadife, COO, Terragon Group; Blessing Abeng, Branding & Communications Director; Chibuike Goodnews, CEO Dochase Adx Limited and Ekundayo Ayeni, VP, Sales (EMEA). CareerXpress.

Register for the webinar using this link: https://bit.ly/3tZgNa2