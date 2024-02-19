Edo 2024: Group tasks Ighodalo on choice of deputy

A leading civil society and community development organization, the Edo Youths for Good Governance Initiative (EYGGI) has challenged a leading gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, to walk the talk by selecting his running mate from the youth demographic in the State.

Speaking with newsmen in Benin shortly after the nomination of Denis Idahosa as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), general secretary of the EYGGI, Edoimioya Osagie stated that the emergence of a 43-year-old candidate that would be flying the flag of the APC is welcome development that takes into due cognisance, the primacy of young and upwardly mobile voters in the state.

“With available data showing that over 41 percent of the voters in Edo State are under 40 years of age, it is evident that the youth would play major role in shaping the outcome of the 2024 elections. The upset recorded in the 2023 General Elections by the Labour Party in Edo State bears eloquent testimony to this fact and the APC’s decision in selecting a young dynamic lawmaker from Edo South is a master stroke”, Osagie stated.

“We have been following the campaign of Asue Ighodalo, who has at various times promised to make the youths the core of his administration should he be elected as Governor. Beyond his rhetoric, the EYGGI is challenging him to demonstrate his commitment to youth emancipation and recognition of the demographic bloc by selecting a young running mate that would give the youths of Edo State a sense of belonging and co-creation”.

” Ighodalo and his team must, consequently, urgently identify a young, cerebral, and savvy politician from Edo South to serve as his running mate. This individual must be charismatic, intelligent, and politically conscious. He or she must appeal to all interests within the PDP, and possess a blend of academic pedigree, public sector experience, private sector accomplishment, and a strong political network that can appeal to the diversity of stakeholders in Edo State”, Osagie added.

“It is the considered opinion of the EYGGI that this choice will help Ighodalo in appealing to the crucial youth demographic and garnering support from diverse political interests in Edo South. Most importantly, it will assure critical stakeholders in Edo South that their interests will be effectively protected”, Osagie concluded.