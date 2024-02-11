Edo guber: PDP elects national delegates

…despite aggrieved aspirants’ petition before Appeal Committee

Despite the petition before the People’s Democratic Party’s Appeal panel filed by nine aggrieved governorship aspirants against the composition of officials for the last Saturday ward congress delegates, the national leadership of the party yesterday conducted national delegates congress in the state.

BusinessDay reports that the national delegates was to elect one delegate from each of the 18 local governments that will participate in the party’s governorship primary, slated for February 22, 2024 to nominate a gubernatorial candidate for the party.

Recall that the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and other eight aspirants protested the composition of PDP electoral officials that conducted the ward congress.

As the petitioners and other party stakeholders are awaiting the reports of the Appeal Panel, 17 delegates were yesterday elected across the state except Etsako Central Local Government.

The ward congress of Etsako central was cancelled due to the alleged abduction of nine PDP electoral official last Saturday.

At the National delegate congress, Odion Olaye, the Nigeria Labour Congress, chairman in the state, a Benin Chief, Osaro Idah, two former senators, Yisa Braimah and Francis Alimikhena that represented Edo north senatorial district were also elected.

Odion Olaye and Osaro Idah were elected delegate for Oredo and Egor local government respectively.

In Oredo Local Government Area, 35 delegates voted while one was absent.

The congress which adopted option A4, was conducted by two PDP officials from the National Headquarters, Abuja and monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral (INEC) in the presence of security agencies.

The PDP officials that conducted the congress are Owolabi Kayode and Farida Umar.

At the end of the exercise, a Benin Palace Chief, Chief Osaro Idah emerged the elected delegate for the local government. Other two aspirants Martin’s Osakue and Aguebor Sunday were absent.

In Egor local government, the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Idiom Olaye, was elected as delegates for the LG.

Also in Etsako East, the immediate past senator, who represented Edo North district in the National Assembly, Francis Alimikhena was elected as delegate from the local government, while Senator Yisa Braimah, became the LG delegate for Owan West local government area.

In Ikpoba Okha local government, solomon Idehen emerged winner of the local government congress with 28 votes while two other contestant, Johnbul Igbinosu and Best Imade didn’t turned up for the election

Speaking at Urhokpota Hall, venue of Oredo delegates congress, Owolabi Kayode, who declared Idah, the elected delegate, commended the delegates for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

He described the exercise as one of the best, as it was devoid of any rancour.

Addressing journalists at the Western Boys High School, venue of Ikpoba-Okha LG Congress, Yusuf Bukhari, a member of the PDP, described the congress as the best ever conducted by the party since 1999.

He said the congress was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the official of the PDP national electoral officers from the national headquarters of the party.

According to him, INEC need to copy the way PDP conduct its delegate so that Nigeria can move forward.