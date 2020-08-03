Edo 2020: Igarra monarch forecasts victory for Obaseki

The traditional ruler of Igarra Kingdom in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Oba Emmanuel Saiki, says the chances of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, winning the September 19 election are high.

READ ALSO: Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu’s SIMPLE agenda projects creation of 70,000 jobs in 4 years

The Oba made the remark on Monday when the governor led other members of the PDP campaign team on a courtesy visit to the traditional rulers from the various clans at Igarra, the administrative headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

Oba Saiki, who expressed concern over electoral violence, urged politicians to eschew violence and ensure a peaceful election.

“We know that you will win. We have said no to electoral violence. We wish to advise our politicians to shun electoral violence because it does not pay,” he said.

He lauded the governor for taking proactive steps in curtailing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier, Governor Obaseki solicited support and prayers to emerge victorious in the election in order to build on numerous achievements.

“Your prayers since the past four years, Your Highnesses, brought about radical revolution in my administration. You will not be disappointed. I want to assure you that we will always be there for you,” Obaseki said.