Dogara decamps to APC again, meets Buhari

There are indications that the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, and returned to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Dogara who was sighted at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Friday, was said to have met President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, to pledge his loyalty, as part of his return

He was was led to the president’s office by the Chairman of APC Caretaker/National Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, who had earlier informed President Buhari of the latest development in the ruling party.

The former Speaker did not speak when accosted by State House correspondents, but Buni confirmed that he has become a member of the APC.

Recall that Dogara left the APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.

Dogara had defected to the PDP, two months after the then Senate President Bukola Saraki ditched APC for the PDP.

He later obtained PDP nomination forms and contested for the seat of Bogoro/DassTafawa Balewa federal constituency of Bauchi State in the House of Representatives, which he won

Mai Mala Buni, while speaking on Dogara,s visit to President Buhari, said they paid courtesy call on the President in continuation of his effort to rebuild the party.

“We are here to see Mr. President and brief him on the developments.

He stated that people should not be surprised to see Dogara at the Presidential Villa, because the former Speaker is a member of the APC, adding that ” he is here because the reason he left the APC is no more there.

“Yeah, he’s back”

On President’s reactions, the APC acting Chairman said the President welcomed him.

“He’s happy with the development. That’s what he’s looking for. We are rebuilding the party and these are the steps we are taking towards rebuilding the party.

He disclosed that his committee was meeting all the aggrieved party members particularly who have interest in coming back to the party. “They should feel free to do so. We are assuring them and there is no crime in double assurance.

“We will do justice to all our members and that’s what will bring peace and that is why will guarantee peaceful coexistence, that is what will bring the consolidation of the party, the rebuilding of the party.

“Without doing justice, you cannot achieve that and we are sure of doing justice to all our members.

On the party’s 2023 strategy? he said his committee is rebuilding the party to outlive all of us.

” It’s not only about specific time or period, its not about election, its not about electioneering. It is about building a party.