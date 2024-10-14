Collection of PVCs for Ondo gov election begins Thursday – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, disclosed that the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), ahead of Ondo state governorship election scheduled for November 16, will begin on Thursday, October 17.

Sam Olumekun, the INEC national commissioner and chair of the information and voter education committee, made this known in a statement.

He added that the PVCs have been printed for all registrants and delivered to the commission’s state office in Akure, the state capital for collection.

“A total of 89,777 new PVCs from the recent CVR were printed. This is made up of 58,708 new voters, and 31,069 applicants for transfers, updates and replacement of lost and damaged PVCs.

“The PVCs for all categories of applicants will be available for collection in 221 centres across the State at two levels. First, in all the 203 Wards from Thursday 17th to Monday 21st October 2024.

“Secondly, in our 18 LGA offices from Wednesday 23rd to Tuesday 29th October 2024 from 9.00am to 5.00pm daily (including the weekends).

He added that during the period, the backlog of uncollected PVCs from previous registrations will also be available for collection at the designated centres.

While stating that no PVC would be collected by proxy, he said detailed information, including location addresses of the Ward and local government collection centres, has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

“In addition to pasting the register of new voters for each centre at the designated locations, the Commission is also uploading the entire collection register for the new voters to our website to facilitate easy identification of names and collection centres for the seamless collection of the PVCs,” he said.

The apex electoral body earlier disclosed that a total of 2.053 million voters have been registered for the Ondo governorship election.

