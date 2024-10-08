Over 2m voters registered for Ondo gov poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 2.053 million voters have been registered for the Ondo governorship election set to hold November 16.

Oluwatoyin Babalola, INEC resident electoral commissioner in the state, made this known on Sunday, adding that the registration modus operandus was inclusive, transparent.

“INEC has concluded the continuous voter registration exercise, which saw a significant increase in registered voters across the state.

“After the successful conclusion of the exercise, 58,708 new voters were registered. In addition, 3,132 voters transferred their registration into Ondo state while 123 voters transferred their registration out of Ondo state.

“The harmonised total number of new registered voters with the old registered voters is now 2.053 million.

It added that the “registration exercise was inclusive, transparent, and accessible to all eligible citizens, including marginalised groups such as women, youth, and persons with Disabilities.”

The electoral body disclosed that 1.034 million are male eligible votes making it up (50.36 percent), while 1.019 million are female (49.64 percent).

She said 726,944 (35.41 percent) are youths and 721,982 (35.17 percent) are middle-aged.

The REC said a high percentage of the non-sensitive election materials have been received and deployed to the 18 local government offices, where they are batched to RAs and PUs levels while the commencement of the distribution of PVCs, urging all registered voters to collect their PVCs.

The REC added that most of the election materia have been received and deployed to the 18 local government offices, where they are batched to RAs and PUs levels".

