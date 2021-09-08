Buhari visits Imo to commission N2bn tech-driven tunnel

President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday arrive in Imo State on a one-day official visit to commission a number of projects executed by the governor Hope Uzodinma-led administration.

While in the state, the president Buhari is also expected to hold a crucial meeting with critical stakeholders from the south east region at the Government House, Owerri.

Declan Emelumba, the state commissioner for information and strategy disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities lined up for the presidential visit.

Prominent among the projects to be commissioned, according to him, is the N2 billion technology-driven balloon constructed to tackle perennial flooding within the Owerri capital city.

He said that the tunnel would enjoy a maintenance culture from the state government to make it durable and sustainable.

The commissioner named other projects to be commissioned by the president as “the first phase of the Naze/Ihiagwa/Nekede/Obinze road which plays host to both the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) and the Federal Polytechnic Nekede. This road, he said, was previously in a deplorable condition.

Other project include an ultra-modern council chamber at the Government House, Owerri as well as the Egbeada bypass road to decongest the lingering heavy traffic on some roads in the state.

Emelumba, who pleaded with the people of the state to come out en-masse and accord the president a rousing welcome, assured that adequate security had been put in place by the state government to ensure maximum protection of lives and properties.

He warned mischief makers and individuals with sinister motives to foment trouble to purge themselves of this or face the full weight of the law.