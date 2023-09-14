Banky W celebrates election Tribunal’s ruling for Eti-Osa constituency rerun

Musician and aspiring federal legislator, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, expressed his delight on Wednesday regarding the Election Petitions Tribunal’s decision mandating a rerun in Lagos State’s Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

He characterised it as a remarkable opportunity for a second chance in his political journey.

Banky W, who represents the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), appeared on the Channels Television Politics Today programme and aired his views concerning the judgement.

He said, “For me personally, it’s a miracle in and of itself that we get another chance to finish the election.

“I think it’s a testament to the power of perseverance, the power of faith, and the collective will of the people who want to participate in the rebuilding of this democracy.”

On Monday, the ruling was handed down, invalidating Thaddeus Atta’s victory from the Labour Party.

The judgement declared the election inconclusive and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise a supplementary election within 90 days, specifically in 33 polling units where voting could not take place.

These actions resulted from petitions lodged by the runner-up, Wellington, and Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro (IBO) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“People were really frustrated that they didn’t get a chance to participate in that election. And I think that that’s important,” Wellington said.

“It’s an important thing for our democracy that people are not prevented from exercising their constitutional rights to participate in an election.”

The 42-year-old expressed his concerns, highlighting the existence of more than 30 polling units containing “almost 30,000 voters” who were eager to cast their votes but were denied the opportunity.

The musician-turned-politician pointed out instances of violence and attempts to suppress voters in specific areas.

He also noted cases where INEC officials failed to appear at certain polling stations.

He also called back to the moments following voting on February 25, saying he joined “hundreds, if not almost a thousand” protesters at the collation centre.

“I am particularly grateful that the courts decided that every vote deserves to be counted and every voice deserves to be heard, regardless of who you’re voting for,” he said.

Earlier this year, Atta secured victory in the Eti-Osa legislative election with 24,075 votes, while Banky W and IBO were reported to have garnered 18,668 and 16,901 votes, respectively.