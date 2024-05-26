Makinde inaugurates 33 newly elected chairmen, urges them to uphold rule of law

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Friday, inaugurated thirty-three local government chairmen and Vice chairmen, urging them to uphold rule of law as his administration is very clear in its dream for better Oyo State.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy, Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Lawal, equally noted that the Local Government Administration cannot be undermined because of its constitutional obligation as a catalyst for sustainable development at the grass root.

He stated these during the inauguration ceremony for the new council chairmen and Vice chairmen held at the House of Chiefs, Agodi, Secretariat.

The Governor maintained that his administration is presenting an all-inclusive agenda based on his vision to move the State to greater heights through good governance for the development of the people; adequate democratic practice and total engagement with stakeholders with a view to delivering the dividends of democracy to the teeming population in the “Pacesetter’s State.”

According to him, as a responsive and purpose driven administration, we were committed to hold election into the various Councils as and when due.

Governor Makinde congratulated the good people of Oyo State who deemed it fit to elect credible people as their representatives in the just concluded Local Government elections conducted by the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), stating that the election was adjudged to be credible and fair in all ramifications.

He said: “I want to extend my warm felicitations to all the newly elected Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen whose election is a clear indication of your acceptability at the grassroots in view of your past dedication, integrity and tenacity at ensuring development at the various Local Government Areas.

“As a government we are very clear in our dream for better Oyo State. Similarly, you must all brace up to replicate same at the grassroots level by embracing people-sensitive and developmental programmes aimed at bringing democratic dividends to our people. It is my hope that you will continue to consolidate on past achievements.

“It is evident that the task before this august gathering is beyond mere rhetoric as you’re coming on board must bring the desired and envisioned development to the grassroots in our dear state. As you start this new chapter, you are enjoined to collaborate and work diligently towards building lasting legacies with a view to making life better for the good people of the state.

“The grassroots communities are the heartbeat of our State. Let us prioritise their needs and aspirations in our governance strategies. Always keep in mind the trust reposed in all of you.

“May your tenure be marked by transformative initiatives, impactful projects and an unwavering dedication to the service of our State and its people.

“For the umpteenth time and for the purpose of emphasis, principle of Democratic Tenants must be upheld at the grassroot level, especially in the administration of your various Local Government. There must be no room for excuses. You must bear in mind at all times that upholding Rule of Law is key to Democracy and Civil Administration.

“On this note, I now pronounce the thirty-three Local Government Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen inaugurated to the glory of God and for the benefit of the good people of Oyo State. Congratulations once again and thank for your attention.”

Earlier in his remarks, the commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy matters, Segun Olayiwola, who welcomed the council chairmen and others at the ceremony said the just concluded Local Government election marked a significant point in our democratic journey, thus affirming our commitment to fairness, transparency and above all accountability.

According to him, it is also a testimonial for this administration’s commitment to good governance and adherence to the Rule of Law.

While extending his deep congratulations to all the newly elected Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen whose victory at the polls attested to the fact that you are all impeccable grassroot mobilisers, Olayiwola noted that their dedication, unwavering belief in their abilities to bring about the desired development at the grassroot led to their emergence as Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen respectively.

He expressed optimism that they will meet the expectations of the people of Oyo State.

He said: “As you embark on this noble responsibility, I urge you to work hand in hand with your respective executives, utilising their expertise and fostering collaboration to ensure that the dividends of democracy reach every nook and cranny of your respective Local Governments.

“It is the dawn of a new chapter; you are urged to work assiduously with unwavering commitment to building a more virile Local Government devoid of acrimony or rancor towards building a better future for all citizens of the Pacesetter’s State.

“At this juncture, I wish to appreciate the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde for his unwavering commitment and vision to make Oyo State stand head high amongst the comity of nations in order to compete favourably with our compeers all over the world.

“May your tenure witness unprecedented development at the grassroots. Congratulations once again.”

The event was attended by the Speaker of the House, Debo Ogundoyin ably represented the majority leader of the House, Sanjo Adedoyin; Chief Judge of Oyo state, PDP Deputy National Vice Chairman, Taofeeq Arapaja; Former Oyo Senator, Monsurat Sumonu; Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni; Deputy Chief of Staff, Fola Oyekunle; Elders and Advisory Council Chairmen, Saka Balogun and Ayorinde respectively.

Others were commissioners, royal fathers, PDP members and chieftains; spiritual fathers; well-wishers and host of others.