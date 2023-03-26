Ayu, PDP national chairman suspended for anti-party activities

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crises deepened on Sunday, as the Igyorov Ward, of Gboko local government, Benue State, suspended National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension of Ayu came few days after the National Working Committee, NWC, of PDP dragged the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom before the national disciplinary committee of the party and suspended former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and former Senate President, Pius Anyim among others.

Ayu’s suspension on Sunday followed a vote of no confidence passed on him by the ward.

A resolution passed at the end of their meeting and read by the Secretary of Igyorov council ward, Banger Dooyum, reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party Executive Committee of Igyorov council ward of Gboko local government area in Benue state has passed a vote of no confidence on the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and suspended him from the party”.

Dooyum, while reading the resolution of the ward Exco, said “He (Ayu) was involved in anti-party activities making the PDP to lose at his ward and local government along with his allies who also didn’t vote at the Governorship Election”.

He was also accused of not paying his annual dues as enshrined by the party’s constitution.

In what appears to be power play in the party, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had dared the national leadership of the party, declaring that his Benue State counterpart will not appear before the Committee.

Wike equally described the suspension of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and others for anti-party activities by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP as null.

Wike, in the statement, said, “I want to state clearly and let members of the party and Nigerians hear it clearly, the National Working Committee made up of Iyorchia Ayu, who they say is the Chairman of the party; Sam Anyanwu, the national secretary and other members of NWC, cannot suspend Ayo Fayose, not to talk about referring governor Ortom to national disciplinary committee.”

The Rivers State governor explained that the decision of the NWC to refer governor Ortom to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee is the height of all insult.

“Referring a governor to your so called national disciplinary committee is the height of all insult, and we will not take it. Therefore, be ready for whatever you see as far as this our party is concern,” he said.

Governor Wike stated that Ortom will not appear before the PDP National Disciplinary Committee.

“Governor Ortom, who has stood firm for the unity of this country, governor Ortom who has come out openly to say that Nigeria must be one is not the type you will say you’ll refer to that your kangaroo committee,” he said.

Wike said if anyone deserves to be suspended from the party, that person is Iyorchia Ayu, who he accused of contravening the PDP constitution on the zoning of elective and appointive offices.

“If there is any person deserving suspension, it should be you (Ayu), who played anti party by refusing to obey the constitution of the party on zoning of political offices as is required. “So, whoever tells you that you can suspend people, please tell the person that he is not serious,” he said.

“if you are talking of anti-party, it is you who could not even deliver your unit, deliver your ward that is involved.

“Because of the fraudulent activities you are involved in, people have lost hope in you. That is why you cannot win your unit, win your ward.”

He cautioned Ayu and the NWC to desist from threatening the G-5 governors and members of the Integrity Group with suspension.

According to him, Ayu has, by his recent action, opened up a new chapter of political war in the party.

“You cannot cage any of us. Ortom will not appear before any of your so called disciplinary committee. Ayodele Fayose will also never appear before any disciplinary committee”, he vowed.