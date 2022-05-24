Asoliye Douglas-West suspends Rivers governorship ambition

Reverend Asoliye Douglas-West, a governorship aspirant in Rivers State, has suspended his ambition to contest in next year’s election.

The cleric made this known in an interactive session with journalists in Lagos yesterday.

The cleric expressed his commitment to the mission of changing the narrative and inventing a new future for Rivers State using the alternative platform offered by his pastoral engagement.

He recalled that some months ago, he presented himself as a potential candidate vying for the governorship position in the state in the forth coming general elections in 2023.

“I have been particularly humbled and persuaded by the feedback I got from series of consultations and dialogue that took place after signposting that initiative. I was deeply affected by all who genuinely expressed confidence and identified with me in pursuit of this noble cause and those who went the extra mile to demonstrate huge extent of solidarity, pledging commitment and willingness to make sacrifices by considering me worthy for potential acceptance”, the clergy said.

Continuing he noted, ” I must confess that I have deeply honoured and grateful to God Almighty for the inspiration and audacity against all odds and for all the offering of counsel, goodwill, kindheartedness and criticisms from the rainbow collectively of people of like-minds and well meaning Rivers and non Rivers indigenes but the opacity, intrigues, unrighteousness and indescribable complexities associated within governance a mirage.

“By no means, was I unaware of, nor take into cognisance of the cache of mines buried in the political landscape.

“Nevertheless, I remain fully focused in and committed to the mission of supporting concrete efforts directed at sensitising and galvanizing people of Ijaw-speaking descent in the eight local government areas of Rivers State namely, Asari-toru, Akuku-toru, Degema, Andoni, Bonny, Opobo/Nkoro and Ogu/Bolo on the urgency to reconstruct our politics and politicking for the purpose of capturing power as a viable tool for fostering development in the coastal area.”