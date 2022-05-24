Oyo PDP Primaries: Ilaka, Wolekanle, Tegbe Win Senatorial Tickets

Luqman Oyebisi Ilaka, Akinwale Akinwole and Olasunkanmi Joseph Tegbe have clinched the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, ticket for Oyo Central Senatorial ,Oyo North Senatorial and Oyo South Senatorial Districts respectively.

Ilaka who was the former Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde defeated Wale Adegoke and Wale Ajani to emerge as the candidate of the PDP for zone.

The Oyo born was returned as the winner by Olugbega Adedamola Adebayo, the returning officer who stated that Ilaka got 322 votes, while his closest rival Wale Adegoke got 36 votes.

He defeated Wale Adegoke and Wale Ajani to emerge as the candidate of the PDP for Oyo Central Senatorial zone.

The PDP State Party Chairman Dayo Ogunbenro and Akeem Olatunji the Party’s Publicity Secretary in Oyo state as well as Executive Chairmen of the eleven local governments comprising Oyo Central Senatorial zone were on ground to monitor proceedings at the election.

Also, Akinwole,also known as Wolekanle ,the Ogbomoso-born entrepreneur was declared the winner by the electoral officer, Babatude Akeem at the election held in Iseyin.

Read also: Diden, Amori, Ned Nwoko emerge PDP Delta Assembly candidates

He polled 414 votes out of the 415 votes.

Likewise, Tegbe won the ticket at the election held at the primary election held at Gafo Arena, Ijokodo, Ibadan.

At the primary election presided over by the returning officer, Bolanle Oladeji, Tegbe who had no rival aspirant scored a total of 297 votes and was declared winner.

The primary elections were monitored by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, People’s Democratic Party PDP electoral officers, security agencies and others

Meanwhile, fourteen House of Representatives seats were also elected.

The constituencies are spread across the three Senatorial Districts in the State.

The list of the winners showed that all the candidates are male. Ibadan North, Lanre Sarumi, Oluyole, Majeed Mogbojunbola, Akinyele/ Lagelu – Abideen Adeaga,Irepo/ Oorelope/ Olorunsogo , Hussaini Yusuf Ijabah and Saki East/ Saki West/ Atisbo – Lukman Adisa Salami.

Also, Ibadan South East/ North East – Abass Adigun,Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/ Kajola/ Iwajowa, Oyejide Oyesina, Ibadan North West/ Ibadan South West, Stanley Olajide, Ogbomoso North/ Ogbomoso South/ Oriire, Olufemi Onireti and Ido/ Ibarapa, Yemi Taiwo.

Others are Egbada/ Ona Ara Busari Olayemi, Ibarapa North/ Ibarapa Central, Adepoju Anthony, Ogo Oluwa/ Surulere, Ojo Sunday Makanjuola and AFIJIO/ Atiba/ Oyo East/ Oyo West, Mudashiru Kamil Akinlabi