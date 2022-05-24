Diden, Amori, Ned Nwoko emerge PDP Delta Assembly candidates

Hon. Micheal Diden aka Ejele, former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, on Monday won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta South Senatorial District.

Diden defeated three others to emerge the candidate of the party with 176 votes.

His closest rival Hon. Daniel Reyenieju polled 49 votes while Othihiwa Ayodele polled 46 votes.

Rt. Hon. JFK Omatsone, a former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, scored 2 votes, leaving the 5th contestant, Prince Barnabas Akporehe with zero vote.

The Delta South Senatorial District primary was anchored by the Returning Officer and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu which started at about 12:pm and ended at 2:00pm.

In Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ighoyota Amori was declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

Amori, defeated his closest rival, Chief John Nani, a former commissioner in Delta State, to become candidate of the party for Delta Central.

He polled 142 votes against the 123 scored by Chief Nani.

In Delta North, Hon. Ned Nwoko, a former House Representatives member, won the ticket of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta North Senatorial District.

Nwoko defeated his opponent, Paul Osaji, with 242 votes. Osaji polled 67 votes.