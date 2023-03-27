APGA insists Oye is still national chairman not Edozie

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has described the purported removal of its National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Oye by the Supreme Court as “another hoax to create disaffection and controversy within the party.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Tex Okechukwu in a statement on Friday, said the purported removal of Oye on March 24 in the Supreme Court delivered judgment affecting the leadership of APGA is nothing short of a baseless and unfounded falsehood.

“This must be roundly condemned and retracted by various media platforms that have shared the unfortunate news,” he said

According to him, “Its attention has been drawn to a malicious and vile propaganda making the rounds on various news platforms on the purported removal of Oye.

“The publication, which has since gone viral, claimed that the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered a judgment earlier today being Friday, 24th of March, 2023, wherein the apex court allegedly affirmed one Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of APGA.

“While our great party has gotten used to the series of lies and falsehood churned out at intervals by Edozie Njoku on his infantile claim to the coveted seat of the National Chairman of APGA, what is however worrisome is the alarming speed with which otherwise reputable media platforms couriered the fake news and fed same to unsuspecting members of the public.

“It is the above stated unfortunate turn of events that has rendered it absolutely expedient that we, as a responsible and responsive political party, set the records straight on the effect and purport of the Ruling delivered by the apex Court today.

“It must be stated at this juncture that the claim that the Supreme Court delivered any judgment today 24/3/2023 affecting the leadership of APGA is nothing short of a baseless and unfounded falsehood which must be roundly condemned and retracted by various media platforms that have shared the unfortunate news.

“It is evident that what transpired at the Supreme Court is clearly verifiable and will imminently be borne out by the Certified true copy of the Ruling of the Supreme Court delivered by His Lordship, Hon Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba.

“The application which the Supreme Court heard on the 20th of February, 2023 and brought by Edozie Njoku was merely to correct a typographical error contained in the Lead judgment delivered by His Lordship, Hon Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili (rtd) on the 14th of October, 2021.

“It will be recalled that following a fraudulently contrived judgment which purportedly affirmed the factional National Convention of APGA allegedly held in Owerri, Imo State, Dr Victor Ike Oye approached the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, as an interested party, to have the said perverse judgment set aside.

“Consequent upon the grant of his application for Joinder, the Court of Appeal, Kano Division in a unanimous judgment delivered on 10th of August, 2021 allowed the appeal of Dr Victor Oye and set aside the judgment of Jigawa High Court.

“Tellingly, the decision of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division aforesaid was predicated on an earlier judgment of a High Court of Anambra State which had earlier upheld the National Convention of APGA held in Awka, Anambra State on the 31st of May, 2019. The Court of Appeal held that the Jigawa High Court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter ab initio and thus set aside the judgment of Jigawa High Court.

“It is interesting to note that the Supreme Court while upholding the finding of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division that the Jigawa High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the original suit filed by one Alhaji Garba Aliyu, went on to affirm all the findings made by the Court of Appeal, Kano Division.

“It’s therefore, most bemusing and smacks of deliberate mischief for anyone to remotely contemplate that the Supreme Court delivered another judgment on the 24th of March, 2023.

“Indeed, the allusion to Edozie Njoku in the body of the corrected judgment stems from the facts of the case as filed by Alhaji Garba Aliyu in the High Court of Jigawa wherein it was alleged that Chief Edozie Njoku was suspended by the NEC of APGA.

“Effectively, the correction made by the Supreme Court in its said Ruling was to the effect that the issue whether Edozie Njoku was purpotedly suspended or not (a fact alleged in the Originating Summons filed at Jigawa High Court) is within the internal affairs of a political party and therefore non justiciable.

“It was on the above basis that the Supreme Court decided that the Jigawa High Court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit and deliver the judgment it delivered.

“Indeed, His Lordship, Hon Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba unequivocally stated that Edozie Njoku was not a party to the appeal brought by Chief Jude Okeke at the Supreme Court. One therefore wonders how the schmuck of a man can lay claim as a beneficiary of a judgment in an appeal in which he was not a party on record. This would aptly qualify as the 10th wonder of the world!

“Intriguingly, the Ruling of the Supreme Court delivered on 24th March, 2023 has effectively nailed Chief Edozie Njoku as a serial fraudster who ought to be cooling off behind bars. Was it not the same man that unashamedly brandished a fake judgment allegedly corrected by Justice Mary Odili on the 9th of May, 2022 which contained his name as the 2nd Respondent on record?

“What then happened to the fraudulently contrived judgment which he has been parading since May, 2022? What happened to his claim of being the 2nd Respondent in the said appeal? Indeed, all the lies and vile propaganda peddled by Edozie Njoku and his cohorts were deflated by the Supreme Court Ruling.

“We therefore, wish to reassure our party faithful and indeed the general public to disregard the usual machinations of Edozie Njoku as the Supreme Court never affirmed him as the National Chairman of APGA,” Okechukwu said.