APC wins at PDP’s Olujimi polling unit

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner at the Polling Unit 07, Ward 07, Wesley United Primary School, in Ekiti East Local Government Area as the political influence of Biodun Olujimi, senator, representing Ekiti South Senatorial District was brought to question as APC won the unit.

BusinessDay reports that the Presiding Officer announced that the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 141 votes while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) garnered 110 votes and 46 votes respectively.

Read also: APC’s Oyebanji dismisses vote buying allegation

Fayemi wins Isan-Ekiti Polling Unit

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has won his Isan-Ekiti Polling Unit 09, Ogilolo Ward in Oye Local Government for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and its governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji.

Governor Fayemi, the political godfather of Biodun Oyebanji of APC scored 154 votes while the SDP candidate, Segun Oni, PDP candidate, Bisi Kolawole and Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate, Kemi Elebute-Halle scored 3, 4 votes, 6 votes, respectively.