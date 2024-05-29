PDP says Tinubu’s first year most challenging since civil war

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress-led administration’s first year in office as the most challenging in Nigeria’s history since the Civil War.

The President, who took office on May 29, 2023, with renewed hope for Nigeria, will mark his first year in office on Wednesday.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP on Tuesday urged President Tinubu to prioritize governance, tackle corruption, and address the fuel crisis.

Ologunagba highlighted that the adverse effects of these poorly conceived and executed policies, without any supportive measures to alleviate the resulting increased costs and associated hardships on the masses, have plunged many into extreme poverty.

The statement read in part “The PDP insists that the current rising insecurity, excruciating poverty, economic hardship and general despondency in the country necessitating the fleeing of thousands of Nigerians especially the youths from our nation further confirm that there is no hope in sight with the APC on the saddle.

“It is apparent that inflicting pain and misery on Nigerians remains the policy thrust of successive APC administrations which became heightened by the not well thought-out twin anti-people policies of removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the Naira without due consideration for the citizens’ welfare and security.

“As if these were not enough, the APC administration continues in its anti-people policies in the arbitrary hike in electricity tariff and imposition of multiple taxes on the already impoverished Nigerians with no corresponding tangible development directed towards the welfare of the people.

Ologunagba stated that a majority of Nigerians have become disillusioned with President Tinubu’s administration.

He highlighted that particularly concerning is the inadequate attention given to security by the APC, as evidenced by the widespread killings, kidnappings, and attacks by bandits and terrorists that continue to plague communities across the nation.

PDP Publicity scribe further stated, “The APC’s continuing use of poverty as a weapon of mass destruction is responsible for the widespread despondency in the country where people are only preoccupied with survival rather than show interest in the government policies and activities which largely alienate them.

“It is shocking that while the Federal Government announced the removal of fuel subsidy forcing Nigerians to pay more for fuel, trillions of naira is still being reportedly paid as fuel subsidy allegedly into private bank accounts associated with corrupt APC leaders.

“Sadly, the APC in its insensitivity and disregard for the people has not bordered to render an account to Nigerians concerning the expected savings accruable to the Federation Account as a result of the announced fuel subsidy removal.”

Ologunagba expressed regret that rather than tackling the significant economic hurdles confronting our country, the APC government purportedly continues to harm the productive sectors with its poorly conceived policies, leading to the departure of multinational corporations.