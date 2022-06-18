APC’s Oyebanji dismisses vote buying allegation

Raheem Akingbolu, Media Assistant to the governorship candidate of the APC has debunked the claim that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji induced voters with some money in order to vote.

The disclaimer camy on the heels of allegation of votes buying levelled against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (PDP) by Kemi Elebute-Halle.

Elebute-Halle, the governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) had said that there was massive inducement of the electorate by the APC and its candidate; the PDP and its candidate and the SDP and its candidate with the payments of N1,000 each; N5,000 each and N3,000 each to the voters, respectively.

In a swift reaction to allegation, Akingbolu, Oyebanji’s Media Aide, denied the rumour saying that his principal didn’t give any money to buy votes in either his hometown of Ikogosi or any where else to buy votes.

He said, “The attention of the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji Campaign Organisation has been drawn to a misleading news report being circulated in social media that Oyebanji, the APC candidate wooed voters with money in Ikogosi Ekiti.

“Contrary to the malicious report, neither Oyebanji, nor any of his supporters gave money to anybody at any Polling Unit in Ikogosi. Aside being Oyebanji’s town, the candidate enjoys overwhelming support in the community with optimism of recording a 100% result.

“The true picture of what happened in Ikogosi was that after casting his vote, the candidate was walking home and responding to greetings from his kinsmen, then an elderly woman, accosted him and started dancing and praying for him. In appreciation of the old woman’s gesture, Oyebanji gave her money and continued walking without any verbal exchange.

“Any attempt by the writer of the online report to equate the gesture with financial inducement is not only malicious and ridiculous, it is unfair

“Oyebanji subscribes to the highest level of civility and patriotism. He has run an issue – based campaign ahead of Saturday’s election, with an emphasis on decency, capacity, integrity and delivery.”

